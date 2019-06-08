James Edward Elliott departed this life on May 27, 2019. Ed was born in Marysville, Ohio on December 24, 1922, the son of James Howard Elliott and Opal Snedeker Elliott.He attended Marysville High School and was a member of the varsity basketball team. Thereafter, he attended The Ohio State University majoring in electrical engineering.His college career was interrupted on December 7, 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to France, landing on Utah beach shortly after D-Day. During his service in France, he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery doing reconnaissance behind the German enemy lines.After the conclusion of World War II, he returned to The Ohio State University to complete his degree.He met his wife, Doris Weber, on a blind date and together they enjoyed 71 years and 11 months of marriage.Prior to retiring in Williamsburg, Virginia, he was employed by Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio, and the Western Electric Company in Columbus, Ohio and Newark, New Jersey.He dearly loved his wife, his family, golfing and the Buckeyes.He is survived by his wife, Doris, of Williamsburg, Virginia; two children, James William Elliott (Donna) of Yorktown, Virginia; Lynne E. Adams (Frederick) of Wilmington, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jennifer E. Kimball (James) of Las Vegas, Nevada; James Robert Elliott (Sophia) of Yorktown, Virginia; Kristin E. Milchuck (Blake) of Oceanside, California; Whitney Adams and Kaitlyn Adams, both of Wilmington, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Edward Milchuck, Anthony James Kimball, and Margaret Ann Elliott; his brother Thomas H. Elliott, of Columbus, Ohio, and his sisters JoAnn E. Schaefer, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Suzanne E. Linebrink, of Liberty Township, Ohio.A memorial service will be held at Windsor Meade of Williamsburg on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00pm with final burial at Arlington National Cemetery.Contributions in his memory may be made to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, 1222 Jefferson Park Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903; the National World War II Memorial, P.O. Box 96766, Washington, DC 20090, or a . Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Published in Daily Press on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary