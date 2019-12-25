Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CMSgt James Edward (USAF, Ret.) Holmes Sr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CMSgt James Edward (USAF, Ret.) Holmes Sr. Obituary
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, CMSgt James Edward Holmes Sr. transitioned to his heavily home. On November 2, 1951, he was born the sixth of thirteen children to the late Willie E. and Fannie B. Holmes, in Jamestown Louisiana.

He retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-eight years of service. After retiring he worked fifteen years with Thomas Nelson Community College.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce R. Holmes; son, James E. Holmes Jr; and grandson, Jalen Holmes.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Holmes may be viewed on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Full obituary posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -