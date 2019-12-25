|
|
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, CMSgt James Edward Holmes Sr. transitioned to his heavily home. On November 2, 1951, he was born the sixth of thirteen children to the late Willie E. and Fannie B. Holmes, in Jamestown Louisiana.
He retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-eight years of service. After retiring he worked fifteen years with Thomas Nelson Community College.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce R. Holmes; son, James E. Holmes Jr; and grandson, Jalen Holmes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Holmes may be viewed on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Full obituary posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019