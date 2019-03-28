|
|
A visitation will be held from 7-8 PM on Thursday March 28, 2019 for Sgt. James E. Martin at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, on Friday March 29, 2019 at Grafton Baptist Church, Harris Grove, 1301 Old York-Hampton Hwy., Yorktown VA 23692. An interment at A. G. Horton Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA with full military honors will occur immediately thereafter at 2:00 PM. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019