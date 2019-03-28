Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Martin Obituary
A visitation will be held from 7-8 PM on Thursday March 28, 2019 for Sgt. James E. Martin at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, on Friday March 29, 2019 at Grafton Baptist Church, Harris Grove, 1301 Old York-Hampton Hwy., Yorktown VA 23692. An interment at A. G. Horton Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA with full military honors will occur immediately thereafter at 2:00 PM. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now