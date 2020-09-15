Mr. James Edward Weaver, 85, passed away on September 10, 2020. James was born in Pinetops, NC, and while he was most recently living in GA with his family, he was a Hampton, VA resident for 50 years. James was baptized in Pines Chapel Church in Pinetops, NC and later in life attended First Baptist Church in Hampton, VA. During his earlier years, he graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1954. James was an avid musician and played saxophone in his high school band. He also played in a group called "Kids of Rhythm." He served proudly in the United States Air Force until he retired as a Level E7 Master Sergeant after more than 25 years of service. During his time in the service, James served in the Vietnam War and was a proud recipient of a Commendation Medal and a Bronze Star Medal.
James is preceded in rest by his parents, Kelly L. Weaver, Sr. and Grace Jenkins Weaver; brother, Kelly Weaver, Jr., and wife of 47 years, Richetta Richmond Weaver. He is survived by his sons, Darrell Weaver, Kevin Weaver, and Keith Weaver; daughter, Sonya Wright; grandchildren, Juwuan Weaver, Myles Weaver, Alex Lee, Cole Weaver, Imani Weaver, Ronnie Wright, II, Davin Wright, Kai Weaver, and Kingsley Weaver; and sister, Sara Ann Weaver-Hart.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th, with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.