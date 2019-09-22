Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Memorial Baptist Church
15603 New Hope Road
Shacklefords, VA
View Map
James Edward "Mike" Willis Obituary
James E. "Mike" Willis, 85, of Shacklefords, VA passed away September 20, 2019. Mike retired from Chesapeake Corporation and spent his days hunting. He is survived by his wife Laura Mae; three children; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24th at New Hope Memorial Baptist Church, 15603 New Hope Road, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Memorials may be made to New Hope Memorial Baptist Church, 17623 New Hope Road, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
