James "Eddie" Edwin Carroll, 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:30-7 :30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Please enter at the Nettles Drive gate. Visit www.weymouthfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.