Lt. Col. James "Jim" Meyers, Retired USAF, died peacefully at home with his wife and family on July 17, 2020. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Frank and Agnes Meyers. He married Pat Costello, also from Lafayette, in 1955 and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. A devoted dad and "Pepaw", he had an appreciation of history, innovation, good jokes, with a huge heart and if you were to ask him how he was, he would say that he was "only marvelous".



Jim is survived by his wife Pat, five children, Debbie Yarbrough (John), Karen Veit, Jim Meyers II, (Kate), John Meyers (Belinda) and Donna Tappan (Ron). Grandchildren, Amber Shaw (Jason), Johnny Yarbrough (Page), Megan Corcel (Eric), Mick Veit, Jen Meyers, Alana Meyers, Adam Meyers, Amanda Barkley, Ashley Allen (Jordan), Chase, Casey Eshleman (Colin) and Callie Gerber (Richard). Along with 8 great-grandchildren and three more on the way.



A Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, Jim received the Bronze Star for his Merits of Service as a Flight Facilities Officer in the Republic of Vietnam. Jim was a lifelong member of the B57 Canberra Association and the KB-50 Tanker Association having flown in both aircraft. He retired with 20 years of service in the military and immediately began a career with NASA Human Resources and retired after 20 years. He received his master's degree from Hampton Institute (University). Jim was also an active member of 22 years with CNU's Lifelong Learning Society.



A special thanks to our wonderful Sentara hospice caregivers, Amanda, Polly, Victoria, Kim, Uniqek and Ryan. We couldn't have made it without you.



Visitation will take place Tuesday, July 21st at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home (245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA) at 10:00 am, followed by a service in the chapel at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow with full military honors at Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are required.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: Sentara Hospice Services, 11844 Rock Landing Drive, Suite C, Newport News, VA 23606; CNU Lifelong Learning Society, Yoder Barn Theater, 660 Hamilton Drive, Newport News, VA 23602; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church food pantry or your local food pantry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store