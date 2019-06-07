Home

R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
James G. Coble Obituary
James Gerald Coble "Doc" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born April 16, 1942 in South Carolina, he was a son of the late James Edward Coble and Orpah Coble. Mr. Coble retired from Smithfield Packing. James favorite times were spent reading and family times; working in the yard, fishing and gardening.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carolyn Coble; sisters, Dale Ballance and Pasty Williamson; children, Dwayne Coble (Sheryl) Deborah Coble-Adams (Roy) Devin Coble (Shelly) John Coble and Denise Broeker (Cory); 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mr. Coble was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program in Richmond, Virginia. Condolences can be sent to the family at 1978 Gilpark Road Dendron, Virginia 23839, and may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 7, 2019
