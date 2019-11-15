|
|
James Henry Harrod, 82, completed his earthly journey on November 9, 2019 at home. He was born October 13, 1937 in Warwick County to the late Charles Henry Harrod and Doris Wells Harrod. He and his wife, Hazel, are the proud parents of Michael Anthony Harrod, Chesterfield, VA; Jeanette Padgett (David), Katy, TX; James Parker (Patisha), Colorado Springs, CO and Felicia Mix (Cameron), Newport News, VA. He was a 1957 graduate of Carver High School, NN. After military service, he worked at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock; he later retired from Fort Monroe Transportation after 27 years. Left to cherish his memories: his wife, Hazel; four children; sister, Doris Walker, Newport News; 4 nieces and 1 nephew; 2 brothers-in-law, William T. Brown (Kathy), Newport News and Theodore Brown, Las Cruces, New Mexico. Memorial services November 18, 2019, 11 am Colossian Baptist Church, NN. Rev. Dr. Irvin Melvin officiating.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019