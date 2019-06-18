Dr. James H. "Harry" Howard



Dr. James H. "Harry" Howard passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 89. He was a native of Tazewell, Va. but had been a resident of Newport News for the past 57 years. He was a naval officer with the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957. After his service with the Navy, he graduated from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Harry enjoyed his career as a veterinarian with Colony Animal Hospital for 39 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Howard, first wife Margaret Howard and son, Kevin Howard.



Harry is survived by his second wife, June Howard; step-son Stephen J. Owens; two step-grandchildren, James R. Owens and Janette J. Akins; and four step-great-grandchildren, Ayvin J. Akins, Kerrigan J. Akins, Adelyn J. Owens, and Kaylyn R. Owens.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park with The Rev. Carleton Bakkum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harry's name to either the (www. ); Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601 (www.peninsulaspca.org); or Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 123, Yorktown, VA 23690. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.



