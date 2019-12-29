|
|
Col. James Tormey was born on August 3, 1929 in the Philippine Islands where his parents, Bernard and Louise Tormey, were stationed with the U.S. Army. His boyhood was spent in varied locations including four years in Beijing, China. He graduated from high school in Columbia, South Carolina.
He entered the United State Military Academy at West point in 1946 and graduated with the class of 1950. He was commissioned in the Corps of Engineers and served in the Korean War with the 62nd Engineer Battalion and the 2nd Engineers of the 2nd Infantry Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor while serving in the 2nd Division.
His service with the Corps of Engineers was widespread and varied and included service with engineer units in Germany, Fort Knox, Vietnam, and a second tour in Korea. He attended service schools and served on the faculty of the Army Engineer School and Department of Mechanical Engineering at West Point. He was the Army District Engineer at Norfolk from 1970-1972 and the Chief of Staff at West Point from 1975-1978. His last assignment before retirement in 1979 was as Lieutenant Governor of the Canal Zone in Panama.
He was Business Manager and Assistant Headmaster at Hampton Roads Academy after retirement from the Army. He supervised construction of the auditorium and other facilities at the school.
After his second retirement in 1993, Jim and his wife Ann received many commendations for their leadership in the creation of the Hampton History Museum which opened its doors in 2003. He continued to serve on the Board of Directors and was the author of several books on Virginia history.
He was married in 1953 to his beloved wife, Ann Estill Darling of Hampton who died September of this year; he was also proceeded in death by his son Michael. He is survived by his son James Bernard Tormey and wife Laura; Michael's widow, Mary; grandchildren Tara, Kaitlin, Tyler, and Tristian; and great-grandson, Noah William Angel.
He was a member of the Hampton Yacht Club and past president of the Hampton Roads German Club. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he was a choir member, vestryman, and trustee.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 West Queen's Way, Hampton, with Rev. Samantha Vincent-Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery and the family will receive friends in the church parish hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hampton History Museum.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019