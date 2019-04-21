|
James Hampton Rucker, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Hamp was born on June 8, 1952. Hamp came into this world ready to move full speed. He walked at 10 months and kept going. He attended Warwick High School and worked in the shipyard for 30 years.Hamp is survived by his mother Catherine P. Christensen, sisters C. Page Carmine (Bobby), Frances Hamaker (Joe), Nephew, Nick Brice (Lisa), Uncle, Judge Robert Phelps (Billie) also half sister Billie Loving (Greg) and half brother Brian Rucker and cousins Rob and Susan. He is also survived by his very best friend Kelly Nesbitt.Hamp's Dad, Chris and his grandparents, granddaddy, and Naggy Phelps are waiting for his in Heaven.Hamp's wishes were that he be cremated and sprinkle my ashes in a river with lots of fish. His wish will be done. Good bye my boy. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019