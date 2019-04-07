|
James Harold Hollifield, 88, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. A native of North Carolina, he was son of the late Quince and Garnie Stone Hollifield; widower of Doshie Faye Hollified; and preceded in death by his four brothers, Junior, Bill, Kenneth and Carl; and sister, Faye Denton. Harold retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 30 years of service. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Frances (John) Patterson and Norma Jean (Bob) Born; sister, Pauline Holgate; brother, Cecil Hollifield; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Scoobie. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care provided by his granddaughter, Angie. Memorials may be made to the Services will be private. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019