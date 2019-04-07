Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hollifield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harold Hollifield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Harold Hollifield Obituary
James Harold Hollifield, 88, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. A native of North Carolina, he was son of the late Quince and Garnie Stone Hollifield; widower of Doshie Faye Hollified; and preceded in death by his four brothers, Junior, Bill, Kenneth and Carl; and sister, Faye Denton. Harold retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 30 years of service. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Frances (John) Patterson and Norma Jean (Bob) Born; sister, Pauline Holgate; brother, Cecil Hollifield; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Scoobie. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care provided by his granddaughter, Angie. Memorials may be made to the Services will be private. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now