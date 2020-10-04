James Harold Wright of Hayes, went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 29th 2020. He was 94. Harold was born into a Christian family on January 2nd of 1926 in Iredell County, N.C., raised during his youth in Wilkes County, N.C., and then settled with his family in Alamance County, N.C. Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army June of 1946 serving as a field lineman parachutist in the 82nd Airborne Division. His passion in aviation took hold and led him to become an avid private pilot for 40 plus years. He loved to fly and visit the US National Parks in the Western and Midwestern states, meeting people, learning the history of their culture and the geology of the land. In 2012, he was presented by the Virginia Department of Aviation and Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society with the Virginia Octogenarian Award for being an active pilot over the age of 80. Harold moved with his wife and children to Newport News, Virginia in 1957 joining Deer Park Baptist Church and working as an electrician. He became co-owner of P&W Electric, an electrical contracting business, in the mid 1960's before opening his own business as Wright Electric, Inc. in the late 1960's. His other businesses included Patriot Aviation at Patrick Henry Airport in 1975 and The Electric Store, a lighting showroom, in 1980. He started his residency in Gloucester Point, VA in 1985 with his late wife Barbara. They were faithful member of the Union Baptist Church in Achilles. Harold loved life, was generous and open hearted by nature, enjoyed being with family and friends, and encouraged education with all of his children and grandchildren. He was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Haynes Wright, Parents Reverend James Marshall Wright and Annie Katheryn Gantt Wright, his sister Regina Donaldson and her husband William Donaldson. Surviving him are his children Judy Maxie (Leroy), Byron Wright (Donna), Pam Dickerson (George), Patricia Shohan (Joe); Sister Lavica Apple (Alton), Brother James "Jim" Lowell Wright (Cynthia), former wife Gladys Wright; grandchildren Stephen Maxie, Selenia Wright, Christi Brubaker, Jared Wright, Cheris Wright, Sydney Shohan, Lauren Shohan, step-grandchildren Daphne and Emily Musser, 12 Great Grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service officiated by Reverend Richard Whiteheart will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Many thanks to the remarkable and loving care that Valerie Bell, Scarlett Barden, Burnetta Lee-Mason, and Diana Shackleford gave over the last few years, it made all the difference. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 9, Bena, Virginia 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



