|
|
James Harrison Arthur, Jr., of Yorktown, 81, joined his Heavenly Father on January 3, 2020, after a long battle with COPD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Katherine Arthur, and a sister, Leonora Coleman. James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Amelia M. Arthur; two daughters, Ruth Anselmo (Troy) of Yorktown and Mary Pincus (Joseph) of Gloucester; seven grandchildren, Donna (Alec), Celia (Clint), Nicholas, Monica, James, Melinda, and Nathan; and a sister, Katherine Bryce, of Walnut Creek, CA.
James graduated in 1956 from Mt. Holly High School in N.C., served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including six months active duty, and graduated from North Carolina State University in 1961 with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He worked for almost 47 years in the Material Test Laboratory of Newport News Shipbuilding, until retiring in 2007.
He loved his family and enjoyed years of volunteer service with Northampton Presbyterian Church in Hampton and St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Yorktown. James' retirement years were spent with his grandchildren and working with youth and leaders in the 4-H Patriot Shooting Club.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Rd., Yorktown, VA. 23692.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020