James Hillyard Spielberger, Sr., of Newport News, left our world to join his love, Marion, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. On Sunday he celebrated his 94th birthday with his loved ones.
"Jim" was born September 29, 1925, in Hull, Texas and spent his formative and teen years in Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Galveston, Texas.
Jim proudly, bravely, and honorably served our country during World War II as a combat Merchant Marine aboard Troop and Supply ships until his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard in August 1945.
Jim and Marion met in 1945 and were married on November 14,1946, and he remained a constant and faithful servant to their union of 70 years until Marion's passing in October 2016. This is one beautiful example of Jim's commitment and devotion.
In 1956, Jim and Marion relocated to Newport News with their sons Jim Jr. and Jeffrey in tow. They settled in Deer Park and were loyal disciples of Warwick United Church of Christ for many decades. With Jon, the 3rd of six children now here, Jim and family moved to the Ivy Farms/South Morrison area where he resided until his passing.
Throughout his career and after his retirement from Newport News Shipbuilding after 37 years as a Material and Engineering Supervisor, Jim was very active in and proud of his community; Little League baseball coach, Marshall at the Hamptons Golf Club (an avid golfer with 3 Holes-in-One to his credit!), a volunteer docent and
usher at the Mariner's Museum and Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts to
name a few.
Jim's altruism and humanity extended far beyond his immediate family: He was a supporter of the Alzheimer's Foundation, the Peninsula Rescue Mission, St Jude's, CHKD, and countless others. Jim always put the needs of others far above and in front of his own and he will forever be remembered for his generosity and loving heart.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marion and a son Jimmy, Jr. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Jill, Joel, and Jason; grandchildren Krista, Tyler, Madison and Isabel; great grandchildren Madeline and Zoran and nieces, Janet Spielberger and Barbara Sadnick.
A viewing will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4-6 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Harpersville Road. A funeral service will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 at 11 AM in the Mausoleum at Peninsula Memorial Park . All wishing to attend and celebrate Jim's life are welcome.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2019