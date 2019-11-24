Home

Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
United House of Prayer
1811 Ivy Ave.
Newport News, VA
James H. Fitchett husband of Geraldine Fitchett departed this life peacefully November 19, 2019 at his residence in Hampton, Va. A service celebrating his life will he held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the United House of Prayer 1811 Ivy Ave. Newport News, Va. Viewing 5-7 Friday, November 29, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Va. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019
