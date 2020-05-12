James Howard Stewart
1956 - 2020
James Howard Stewart, 63, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Jimmy was a highly cherished and precious husband and son, an upstanding man of our community, and a highly respected friend to many. He was the son of Pauline Crocker Stewart and the late Henry Howard Stewart, Jr. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky Ann Stewart – he was her soul mate, life partner and best friend. He is also survived by his mother Pauline Stewart Austin and her husband Emory Austin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and very close dear friends. Jimmy graduated from Isle of Wight Academy, where he excelled in his favorite sport of basketball under the coaching of Benny Vaughn, his mentor and respected friend. He continued to Christopher Newport College where again he played basketball for the "Captains" and received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration. Jim joined Newport News Shipbuilding shortly after his college graduation and served for nearly 25 years as a purchasing agent primarily for the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Program. Outside of work, Jim loved to play basketball with his longtime friends on various leagues and Monday Night teams at Isle of Wight Academy. He loved hiking with Becky in the Rocky Mountains and together they also enjoyed attending "Eagles" concerts and those of various other 60's/70's bands. Jim was an avid reader. He was also an excellent golfer and a member of the Virginia Golf Association. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Jim's life and the wonderful person he was. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to help feed those in need at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Jim was quiet and a gentleman always. He will surely be missed on the links. Becky may the lord be with you at this most difficult time. Prayers
Tammy Bouchard
Friend
May 12, 2020
Becky, I am so sorry to see the news about Jim. He was one of the nicest guys I have ever known. My sincere condolences and prayers for you and the family.
Debbie Hickam
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Becky, I am so sorry to hear about Jim. He and i started at the yard in Surplus Sales together. He was a good person..respected by everyone. I hope warm memories comfort you.
Kim Humphrey
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Becky, I am tremendously saddened by the news of Jims passing. My days working with you, and then later with Jim, are some of my fondest memories of my career. I pray the comfort of family, friends and memories for you during this difficult time.
Wayne Hunley
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I will continue holding the family in prayer. God Bless you all and bring healing to each one.
Cheryl Brown
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Becky, I was saddened to hear of Jim's passing. He was truly a great gentleman and friend. I will remember him fondly during our days playing golf together in the Shipyard Golf League and working at AMSEC.
Tim Nelson
Coworker
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Stay strong in this time of sorrow and cherish the memories of a good life. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as always.
John and Claudia
John Schoch
Friend
May 11, 2020
Jimmy was a good teammate and always a gentleman and gentle giant. So sorry for the void he leaves to his family, friends, shipyard friends and IWA family. Peace.
Rob Turner
Friend
May 11, 2020
Becky,
We were so saddened to hear about Jim's passing. Such a great loss to you and all who knew him. We've only known the two of you for 2.5 years as your neighbors. You both have made us feel welcomed to Cypress Creek. Jim always had a smile on his face and kind words to share when we spoke while tackling yard work. The visions of you both walking your beloved cats together are forever embedded in our memories and will be missed dearly. Seeing Jim at least once a week on hole 2 in the evening with his golf bag strapped to his shoulders will sadly be missed as well. We wish you strength, courage, and peace at this time.
Bishop & DeAnn Fuller
Neighbor
May 11, 2020
Becky, I am so sorry for your loss. I saw Jimmy many times at the golf course. I pray for God's peace, comfort and strength during this time.
David Rice
Friend
May 11, 2020
Becky and Pauline, My heart is breaking for you both and all of us who adored him. Jimmy was a wonderful classmate, friend and man. This world was a better place with him in it and we are all struggling to accept his passing. May God comfort, bless, and keep you in his loving arms as you deal with this devastating loss.
Hundley Denise
Classmate
May 11, 2020
Becky, Sending our most heartfelt condolences. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Doug and Pat Smith
Coworker
May 11, 2020
Jimmy and I were both members of the IWA Class of '75, but we were also great friends. He and I represented our school at the American Legion's Boy's State during the summer of 1974, driving out to Lynchburg College on our own. We were also part of the crew from the Class of '75 who celebrated graduation for a week in the Outer Banks. So many good memories of Jimmy, a tremendous person who touched so many. While we lost contact over the years, the news of his passing came as a terrible blow. Sending thoughts and prayers from across the miles and years. Miss you, Jimbo. Rest easy.
Mike Andrews
Classmate
May 11, 2020
Becky and family.......Jimmy was one of the good guys. Each time that our paths crossed he extended his hand and offered kind words. He was a terrific athlete and a true sportsman. May God offer you peace and comfort during this time of loss. Mike Altizer
Mike Altizer
Friend
May 11, 2020
Becky, I am at a loss for words....... So very sorry for your loss. I know you and Jimmy were such a great team and I always admired your wonderful relationship. My thoughts and prayers are with you and I wish you peace and comfort.
Rob Hogan
Friend
May 11, 2020
Pauline, Becky & Family: You have our deepest sympathy for your loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Durwood & Carolyn Scott
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You and the family are in my prayers. I love you.
Betty Grady
Friend
May 11, 2020
My prayers are for all of family during this time. I remember Jimmy as being one of nicest guys I have ever met, and dedicated to doing his best in sports. Not only was he a great athlete, he was a leader as class president and a scholar. He wrote in my yearbook it was fun sitting in front of me in Chapmans class, which was funny because Chapman was hard! Jimmy was what I call one of the good guys and a friend to many. Prayers for all of you.
Brenda Starcher
Classmate
May 11, 2020
Love and prayers for comfort
to all family members in this
difficult time!
Katherine Kiny
Friend
May 11, 2020
Dear Becky Ann and Miss Pauline,
Jimmy was a great friend to all of us at IWA. I loved cheering for him during basketball season. Jimmy was a quite guy, but so sincere in his ways. I always thought of him as my "little brother" although he towered high above my head. The last time I saw him was when Benny Vaughan was coaching his last game. I'll always remember how proud he made his Mom and Dad. Though time and distance keep us apart, it was always a good thing when we saw each other again. May you feel the love we have for you and especially for Jimmy. He was a very special man.
Love,
Jerry and Ann (Edwards) Andrews IWA Class of '72
Ann Andrews
Friend
May 11, 2020
I will miss you cousin. Looking WAY up to you and your awesome smile. Rest in peace from Dena and Kip.
Kip Crocker
Family
