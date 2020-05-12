James Howard Stewart, 63, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Jimmy was a highly cherished and precious husband and son, an upstanding man of our community, and a highly respected friend to many. He was the son of Pauline Crocker Stewart and the late Henry Howard Stewart, Jr. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky Ann Stewart – he was her soul mate, life partner and best friend. He is also survived by his mother Pauline Stewart Austin and her husband Emory Austin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and very close dear friends. Jimmy graduated from Isle of Wight Academy, where he excelled in his favorite sport of basketball under the coaching of Benny Vaughn, his mentor and respected friend. He continued to Christopher Newport College where again he played basketball for the "Captains" and received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration. Jim joined Newport News Shipbuilding shortly after his college graduation and served for nearly 25 years as a purchasing agent primarily for the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Program. Outside of work, Jim loved to play basketball with his longtime friends on various leagues and Monday Night teams at Isle of Wight Academy. He loved hiking with Becky in the Rocky Mountains and together they also enjoyed attending "Eagles" concerts and those of various other 60's/70's bands. Jim was an avid reader. He was also an excellent golfer and a member of the Virginia Golf Association. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Jim's life and the wonderful person he was. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to help feed those in need at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2020.