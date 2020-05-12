Becky,

We were so saddened to hear about Jim's passing. Such a great loss to you and all who knew him. We've only known the two of you for 2.5 years as your neighbors. You both have made us feel welcomed to Cypress Creek. Jim always had a smile on his face and kind words to share when we spoke while tackling yard work. The visions of you both walking your beloved cats together are forever embedded in our memories and will be missed dearly. Seeing Jim at least once a week on hole 2 in the evening with his golf bag strapped to his shoulders will sadly be missed as well. We wish you strength, courage, and peace at this time.



Bishop & DeAnn Fuller

Neighbor