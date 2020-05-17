James "Butch" Hutson, 70, of Hampton, Va, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He is preceded in rest by his parents, Robert H. and Bertha Hutson. Butch is survived by his daughter, Jaime Hutson; granddaughter, Riley Hutson; brothers, Bobby Hutson, and Robbie Hutson; sister, Mary Walling; nieces and nephews, Larry Walling Jr., Daniel Walling, Chris Walling, Barbie Walling, Coral Hutson, and Tori Hutson; and many great nieces and nephews. Butch was a very accomplished man and will be missed by many. Early in life, he joined the Marine Corps from 1967-1969. Later in life he would become a Firefighter Captain for the City of Newport News, where he would retire in 2005 after 30 years of service. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 from 6-8pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.