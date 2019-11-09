|
|
James J. Johnson, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away on October 30, 2019.
Born in Massachusetts on March 11, 1937, James graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for New Jersey Bell, and after 35 years and 23 different positions (the last as Vice President of Upstate Operations), he retired in 1993. From the time of his retirement until moving to Williamsburg in 2007, he realized his dream, living with his wife Patricia in a log home on Moosehead Lake, Maine. He loved fly fishing, including trips for 70-some years to Tim Pond, Maine, first with his father, and then his son. James was active in the JCC Rotary Club, leading several service activities.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2013; and brother, Robert who passed in 1986. Survivors include his son, James, Jr. (Carole); daughter, Catherine Haden (Jeff); grandchildren, Paige and Chase Haden; and sister, Molly Ann Riordan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Monday, November 11th, at 11am. Interment will follow at the St. Bede Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary Club of JCC Foundation, PO Box 5956, Williamsburg, VA 23188. (www.jccrotary.org). All proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund in James's name.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019