Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Johnson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Johnson Obituary
James J. Johnson, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away on October 30, 2019.

Born in Massachusetts on March 11, 1937, James graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for New Jersey Bell, and after 35 years and 23 different positions (the last as Vice President of Upstate Operations), he retired in 1993. From the time of his retirement until moving to Williamsburg in 2007, he realized his dream, living with his wife Patricia in a log home on Moosehead Lake, Maine. He loved fly fishing, including trips for 70-some years to Tim Pond, Maine, first with his father, and then his son. James was active in the JCC Rotary Club, leading several service activities.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2013; and brother, Robert who passed in 1986. Survivors include his son, James, Jr. (Carole); daughter, Catherine Haden (Jeff); grandchildren, Paige and Chase Haden; and sister, Molly Ann Riordan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Monday, November 11th, at 11am. Interment will follow at the St. Bede Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary Club of JCC Foundation, PO Box 5956, Williamsburg, VA 23188. (www.jccrotary.org). All proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund in James's name.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -