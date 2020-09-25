James L. Carter, 86, passed away on September 17, 2020, in the Outer Banks, NC. He was a native of Newport News, VA, and a resident of Duck, NC.James was a Parts Manager for Carter Equipment Corp and Casey Auto Group, from which he later retired. He was also a CPL E4 U.S. Army from 1956 through 1962.James was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee, parents, Hattie Green Carter, and LeRoy Carter, and sister, Clarine Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Julia C. Massie (James) of Duck NC; son, Brian L. Carter (Brenda) of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren, Deana Seymour, Michelle Maleski, and Julianna Massie; four great-grandchildren, Sean, Shelby, Sawyer and Maxwell; sister, Venita Whitley; and three nephews, Phillip Harris, William Campbell and Mallory Shields.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.