1/1
James L. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Carter, 86, passed away on September 17, 2020, in the Outer Banks, NC. He was a native of Newport News, VA, and a resident of Duck, NC.

James was a Parts Manager for Carter Equipment Corp and Casey Auto Group, from which he later retired. He was also a CPL E4 U.S. Army from 1956 through 1962.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee, parents, Hattie Green Carter, and LeRoy Carter, and sister, Clarine Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Julia C. Massie (James) of Duck NC; son, Brian L. Carter (Brenda) of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren, Deana Seymour, Michelle Maleski, and Julianna Massie; four great-grandchildren, Sean, Shelby, Sawyer and Maxwell; sister, Venita Whitley; and three nephews, Phillip Harris, William Campbell and Mallory Shields.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved