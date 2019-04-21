Home

James Pingitore
James L. "Jim" Pingitore, 77, of Hampton, passed away on April 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Pingitore; Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Pingitore; daughter, Shawnna Kerr and her husband, Chris Kerr; his grandsons, Noah and Christian Kerr (who were the sunshine of his life); brother-in-law, Peter J. Letendre; beloved dog, Bella; and son, Thomas Pingitore.Jim proudly served in the US Air Force and retired after 41 years as a Master Shipbuilder from Northrop Grumman. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, NASCAR, and spent endless hours painting and hiding Friendship Rocks with his wife, Helen.A memorial service with Air Force honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel with Chaplain Cary Koronas officiating. Inurnment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019
