James Lee Hall, Sr., 65, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. A native of Gloucester County, James was raised in the Achilles community and loved his home. Like many young men of his generation, James did not finish high school, but instead put on oilskins each morning and found a lifelong love for working on the water, alongside his brother Rickey. His favorite part of the day was watching the sunrise over the edge of the York and James Rivers with his brother.James was a fan of NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, wild western films and Red Lobster. He never missed Sunday morning breakfast with his son and his family and would follow that with Sunday lunch at his childhood home, with mom and dad. James was also a dedicated fan of the Washington Redskins and frequently wore the same Redskins hat and rarely missed a game, win or lose. But most importantly, James loved his family and they loved him.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ann Hall; parents James L. and Edna W. Hall of Achilles; and sister Sandra H. Browning.He is survived by his son, James Lee Hall, Jr. and his wife Amy; brother Rickey Hall and his wife Vickie; sister Debbi Tarran and her husband, Andy; grandchildren Dustyn, Zackary, and Arabella; and a host of nieces and nephews including Deserie Hall-Arangio, Rickey Hall, Jr., Megan Hall, Stephanie Kiser and Jason Kiser, and their spouses and children.A funeral service officiated by Reverend Mike Gray will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary