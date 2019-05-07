Home

James Lloyd Forester

James Lloyd Forester Obituary
Lynchburg, Va.- James Lloyd Forester, Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Lloyd was a native of Gastonia, NC and a former resident of York County before moving to Lynchburg, Va. in 2009.He was a resident of Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge Senior Community in Lynchburg. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 38 years as a welding supervisor. He enjoyed gardening, reading and loved music.Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Nilma J. Forester and a son James L. Forester, Jr. and a son-in-law Alan Canfield. He is survived by two daughters Sally L. Canfield of Florida and Hilda Goff and her husbandSteve of Lynchburg., Va and a brother Frank Forester of Maysville, Ga. And 5 grandchildren John Garrett and wife Maggie, Lindsey Gonzales and husband Mike, Amanda Gragg and husband Brad, James L. Forester III and Gavin Forester and 4 great grandchildren Jacob Gonzales, Ella Dodgen, Olivia Gonzales and Gunnar Gragg.The family would like to thank Liberty Ridge, especially Stephen Gachoki (administrator) and all the staff for their compassionate, loving care.We will always remember your special smile, bright blue eyes and caring heart Dad. Our hearts will miss you forever.A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Peninsula Memorial Park.Please consider memorials be made to the American Legion. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on May 7, 2019
