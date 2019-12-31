|
|
James Lloyd Jobson, 42, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilding and was a loving and dedicated father. He was an avid woodworker and grew up on fishing boats, baseball fields and hiking trails. Loyal to friends and family, he is survived by his wife, Amanda Nicole Marou Jobson, daughter, Khloe Nicole Jobson; parents, Michael Jobson and Melissa and Charlie Furr; loving grandmother, Faith Jobson; siblings, Crystal Jobson-Poteet(Zach), Daniel Furr, Douglas Furr, Sarah Katuzienski (Ryan); and a host of nieces nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019