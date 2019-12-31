Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Jobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lloyd Jobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lloyd Jobson Obituary
James Lloyd Jobson, 42, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilding and was a loving and dedicated father. He was an avid woodworker and grew up on fishing boats, baseball fields and hiking trails. Loyal to friends and family, he is survived by his wife, Amanda Nicole Marou Jobson, daughter, Khloe Nicole Jobson; parents, Michael Jobson and Melissa and Charlie Furr; loving grandmother, Faith Jobson; siblings, Crystal Jobson-Poteet(Zach), Daniel Furr, Douglas Furr, Sarah Katuzienski (Ryan); and a host of nieces nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -