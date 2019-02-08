Home

SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
(304) 425-2282
For more information about
James Clifton
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Seaver Funeral Home
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Park Cemetery Mausoleum
James Melvin "Pete" Clifton, 89, of Newport News, VA formerly of Princeton died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence. Born April 7, 1929 in Princeton he was the son of the late James William "Bill" Clifton and Darcus Swim Clifton. Pete was a 1949 graduate of Princeton High School and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA as an inspector. Pete was also a member of the Princeton Elks Lodge #1459. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Hearn Clifton of Newport News, VA; one son, James William "Bill" Clifton II and wife Lynn of Newport News, VA; one daughter, Cheryl Thompson of Titusville, FL; one brother, Gilbert W. Clifton and wife Vicki of Versailles, KY; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Cryptside service will be conducted at Resthaven Park Cemetery Mausoleum at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with Reverend Larry Dyer officiating. The US Navy Honor Guard will perform military rites. Those attending the service are asked to meet at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019
