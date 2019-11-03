Home

Services
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home
27409 US Highway 98
Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 626-1413
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Daphne, AL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Daphne, AL
View Map
James M. Morris


1935 - 2019
James M. Morris Obituary
James Matthew Morris of Daphne, and more recently Andalusia, Alabama died on October 28, 2019.

Born in 1935 in Osceola County, Michigan to Fred and Florence Morris, he graduated from Reed City High School and Aquinas College in Michigan, and he received his M.A. from Central Michigan University and his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cincinnati. A lifelong college professor, Jim Morris taught at the College of Steubenville, Providence College, and then for 31 years at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, from which he retired in 2002 and received the title of Professor Emeritus. He wrote five books on American, maritime, and military history, and he was the author of numerous articles and book reviews. He served for many years on library boards in both Newport News and Daphne and often gave lectures for the general public on topics of military, political, and local history.

He was married to the late Nancy Becker Morris of Canastota, New York. He is survived by their six children: Patrick of Chicago, Illinois; Anne (Mark) Christensen of Andalusia; Michael (Teresa) of San Antonio, Texas; John (Sondra) of Cordova, Tennessee; Joseph (Carole) of Irving, Texas; Mary Jane (Gregg) Hochderffer of Sioux City, Iowa; 34 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph Morris of Reed City, Michigan and William Morris of Grand Ledge, Michigan, and by daughter-in-law Tammy. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Nancy, and a granddaughter, Jessica.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Daphne, Alabama, with a rosary being said at 10:30

a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Belforest Catholic Cemetery in Daphne.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Remember
