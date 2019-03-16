Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
James Michael Robinson, age 68, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. James was born in Covington, VA and was a peninsula resident for 46 years. He enjoyed camping and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a welding instructor.Those left to cherish his memories are his sons, Thomas J. Robinson and David M. Robinson, both of Newport News; his step-sons, Joseph D. Honeycutt and George Bryan Honeycutt, both of Hampton; brothers, Charles Edward Nicely of Gordonsville and Dennis Wayne Nicely of Palmyra; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Peninsula Memorial Park with Pastor Calvin Joel Griffin officiating.Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2019
