James Malcolm Hart Harris, Jr. died on Friday, October 18, 2019. Jim was a loving husband to the late Joye Harris, beloved father, genealogist and historian, hunter and fisherman and a man of humor, intelligence and respect. Born January 7, 1931 in Richmond, VA and raised in West Point, VA and lived in New Kent County from 1959. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and attended University of Richmond. Jim worked for the Virginia State Highway Department as an investigator and was a member of the Virginia National Guard. In the 1970's Jim was the business owner of a large textile processing plant in Toano and has been a lifelong researcher and valued reference for many genealogical and historical organizations.
Jim was an active member of many historical organizations including the First Families of Virginia, Jamestown Society, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution, Virginia Historical Society, New Kent Historical Society, and was a contributing member of the Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association. Jim was a member of St. Peters Parish Episcopal Church and was active in the church restoration committee and former vestry member.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Malcolm and Elizabeth Harris; wife, Joye Humphreys Harris; sisters, Betsy Smith and Mary Hart Satterwhite; and son, Henry Gilbert Harris. He is survived by four sons and their wives, Malcolm and Barbie of Kentucky; Jere and Donna of New Kent; Meade and Susan of Albemarle; Allan and Monica of Chesterfield; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Mary Hart, Taylor, Shannon, Derek, Lauren, Miles, Rebecca, Kelly, and Emily Joye; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Harper, Sawyer and Leo.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trl., Providence Forge, VA 23140. A funeral service and graveside ceremony immediately following will be held 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Peters Parish Church, 8400 St. Peter's Lane, New Kent, VA 23124. A reception will follow at the St. Peter's Parish House. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the New Kent Historical Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2019