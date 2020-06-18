James Miles Jr.
1960 - 2020
James Miles Jr., 59, went "Home to Glory" on June 5, 2020

James was born in Hampton, Virginia on, July 25,1960 .A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM and a private service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com

Services entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Anita and family.
Jackie Robinson
Classmate
