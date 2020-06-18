James Miles Jr., 59, went "Home to Glory" on June 5, 2020
James was born in Hampton, Virginia on, July 25,1960 .A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM and a private service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com
Services entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.