|
|
James Mitchell, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1129-33rd Street, Newport News. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 3, 2019