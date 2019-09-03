Home

James Mitchell, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1129-33rd Street, Newport News. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
