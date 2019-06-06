|
James Morgan Bryan, Jr. 78, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Seaford, Delaware and was the son of the late Dorothy Hastings Bryan and James Morgan Bryan Sr. He was retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife Peggy Sterling Bryan, daughter Jami Bryan Yazdani of Morrisville, NC, stepsons George Jones and David Jones, both of Mathews, Craig Oxendine of Indianapolis, IN, brother Thomas Bryan of Virginia Beach, grandchildren Sarah Jones, Matthew Jones, David Jones, Jr., and Wesley Jones and great grandchildren, Juliana Jones and Richard Jones. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12-1:30 with funeral services starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Severn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan Group, PO Box 784, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 6, 2019