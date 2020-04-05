Home

James "Jimmy" Morse Sr.


1938 - 2020
James "Jimmy" Morse Sr. Obituary
James (Jimmy) Morse, 81, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at his home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jimmy was born in North Carolina and grew up in Tennessee, but was a resident of Poquoson for over 60 years.

He was a sheet metal worker at the Newport News Shipyard for many years. He then worked as a civilian building inspector at Langley Air Force Base. Following his retirement, he worked for SDC for several years as a part-time facility monitor in Bldg. 1268 at NASA Langley Research Center. After that, he worked part-time at Kings Mill Golf Course for several years.

Jimmy liked to stay busy. He loved to fish and started the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Bassmasters in the early 70's. He and his fishing buddy Dan created and patented a fishing lure called "The Jim Dandy". He loved to play golf and would go play with anyone who was willing to go. He loved going to yard sales and loved having his own garage sales. He enjoyed spending time at McDonald's with the morning coffee club crew. He loved to walk and could frequently be seen walking at various locations in Poquoson. "Pop Pop" loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed family trips to Henderson, NC and Nags Head.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanette Ammons; parents, John and Mamie Morse; brothers Wayne and Leonard Morse; and sister Merita Morse.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Morse, who lovingly devoted herself to caring for him when he was no longer able to care for himself; son, James (Bubba) Morse, Jr.; daughter, Julie Timmons (Chris); son-in-law, Roger Ammons; grandchildren, Diane Boothe (Jeremy), Jennifer Moore (Benjamin), Sean Timmons, Samantha Timmons, and Jessica Timmons; great-grandchildren, Lucas Boothe, Lauren Boothe, and Casey Moore; brother, Paul Morse, Sr.; sisters, Carol Whitley (Ken), Phyllis Thomas (Wayne), Teddy Rohrbach (Sterling), Violet Firth (Jim), Cindy Jenkins, and Gail Lesesne; and good friend and fishing buddy, Dan Morris.

The family would like to thank private caregivers Erica and Pam, and Riverside Hospice nurses Danielle and Heather, for their loving care and support over the last several years.

A private family burial was held at Emmaus Baptist Church, where Jimmy was a long-time member. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the or to Emmaus Baptist Church. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020
