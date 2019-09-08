|
DANIEL, James Nelson Jr., 81, died August 25, 2019 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. Born December 17, 1937, the son of the late Constance Page Daniel and the late James Nelson Daniel of Newport News, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Dellinger Daniel.
He is survived by his two sons, James Nelson Daniel III, of Austin, Texas and John Cary Page Daniel and his wife Lisa of Genoa, Illinois; and by his two sisters, Anne Daniel Fowler of Newport News, Virginia and Constance Daniel Palmer of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jim was a graduate of Warwick High School in Newport News and the University of Virginia School of Engineering Class of 1959, where he recently attended his 60th reunion. After serving in the US Air Force as a flight navigator, he received his Masters in Business Administration in 1965 from Harvard University. His career as a Management Consultant took him to many parts of the world, which he loved. He worked with Peat Marwick Mitchell in Boston, Technology Management Incorporated in Washington DC, where he then went on to the Office of Revenue Sharing as the Comptroller of the Currency under the Nixon Administration. While working as a consultant for A.C. Nielsen in Chicago, he invented a sales data collection system and method for obtaining retail data on a real time basis, earning a U.S. Patent. Later he founded Time Out Devices, a computer watchdog system that enabled computers to readjust. The device sold internationally.
Jim enjoyed sailing all his life, beginning as a young man at Hampton Yacht Club, and continuing in every place he lived, as both an avid racer and a pleasure cruiser. He enjoyed ocean cruises, and went as often as he could, filling up as many passports as possible.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Church, Cismont, Virginia on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the UVA School of Engineering and Applied Science, P.O. Box 400331, Charlottesville, VA 22904.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019