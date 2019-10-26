Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
1013 Penniman Road
Williamsburg, VA
James Norman Chalkley Obituary
James "Jim" Norman Chalkley, 86, passed away, October 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Ross Chalkley, only nine days before his death; and grandson, Phillip OJ Clarke, III.

A retired lithographer, he was formerly employed by the Virginia Department of Corrections and a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Barbara Chalkley, Anne Chalkley, Suzanne Chalkley Morgan (Joshua), Jennifer Chalkley Walker (Leigh) and Charlene Clarke Houck; son, Phillip Clarke II (Tina); grandchildren, Adam Chalkley (Vera), Elizabeth Chalkley, Diana Chalkley, Ben Walker, Phillip Clarke IV, Miranda Clarke Carter (Mason) and Dakota Camby (Cierra); and great-grandchildren, Lev and Roman Chalkley, Noah, Lacie and Kayden Camby and Hunter Clarke.

A service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 1013 Penniman Road, Williamsburg VA. Inurnment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the mission fund of Grace Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019
