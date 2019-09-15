Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pine Chapel Baptist Church
1544 W Queen St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Chapel Baptist Church
1544 W Queen St
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James O. Brown Obituary
James Otis Brown, 84, passed away September 13, 2019. He was a native of Hendersonville, NC and a resident of Hampton for 77 years. James retired as a nuclear pipe welder for the Newport News Shipyard after 33 years of service. He loved his wife, family, his church family and Krispy Kreme. James was ready to meet the Lord and will enjoy eternity in Heaven.

He is preceded in rest by Benjamin and Laura Brown; 9 siblings; son Gerald Brown and granddaughter Heidi Childs. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years Lucha Roylleen Brown; son William Lee Brown; daughter Laura Childs; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Pine Chapel Baptist Church 1544 W Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now