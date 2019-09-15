|
|
James Otis Brown, 84, passed away September 13, 2019. He was a native of Hendersonville, NC and a resident of Hampton for 77 years. James retired as a nuclear pipe welder for the Newport News Shipyard after 33 years of service. He loved his wife, family, his church family and Krispy Kreme. James was ready to meet the Lord and will enjoy eternity in Heaven.
He is preceded in rest by Benjamin and Laura Brown; 9 siblings; son Gerald Brown and granddaughter Heidi Childs. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years Lucha Roylleen Brown; son William Lee Brown; daughter Laura Childs; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Pine Chapel Baptist Church 1544 W Queen St, Hampton, VA 23669. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019