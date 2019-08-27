|
|
James Octavious Williams of Dendron, Virginia passed away in his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 82. Thomas, as he was known to those closest to him, was born on November 11, 1936 to the late Leora (Smith) and Joel Calvin Williams, Sr. in Edenton, North Carolina. He graduated from Edenton High School in 1955. James and the late Mary Jean (Halsey) Williams were married in Norfolk, VA on June 3, 1961. He enlisted in the United States Navy on February 1, 1958 and was honorably discharged on August 1, 1962. After moving to Virginia, James was employed by Virginia Power and by Phillip Morris International. In 1999, he retired to devote himself to the full-time care of Mary, his wife for 53 years. James enjoyed cooking/baking, was an avid gardener, vacationed on cruise ships frequently with his siblings, in-laws, and nieces, and loved to play and to watch sports, especially the University of North Carolina boys' basketball team and the Washington Redskins. In addition to Mary, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Maria Williams. James is survived by and cherished in memory by his sons James Williams, Sr. (Valencia) and Joseph Moseley (Eileen); by his grandsons James Williams, Jr. and Aidan Williams; by his granddaughter Cheyenne Hindrichs (Kyle); by his great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Mikayla Moseley, Cyrus Johnson, and Phoenix Hindrichs; by his sisters Helen Forehand and Hazel Black (Bill); by his brothers Melvin Williams and Jack Williams (Brenda). The family will receive friends, tonight, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at R.W. Baker and Company Funeral Home and Crematory, 11414 General Mahone Hwy. Wakefield, VA 23888 from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home with pastor Ray Rowland presiding. Burial will follow in Wakefield Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019