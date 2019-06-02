Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Fahey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James P. Fahey Obituary
James P. Fahey, 88, of Newport News, passed away on May 28, 2019. He proudly served his country for 30 years with the US Army. Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Fahey; daughter, Patricia Forbes; granddaughter, Laura Forbes Sanders, and her husband, Jonathan Sanders; and great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Sanders. In honor of Jim's final wishes, there will be no public services held.Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now