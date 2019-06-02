|
James P. Fahey, 88, of Newport News, passed away on May 28, 2019. He proudly served his country for 30 years with the US Army. Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Fahey; daughter, Patricia Forbes; granddaughter, Laura Forbes Sanders, and her husband, Jonathan Sanders; and great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Sanders. In honor of Jim's final wishes, there will be no public services held.Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019