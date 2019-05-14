|
James P. Wells, 85, of Smithfield passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Mr. Wells was born on April 23, 1934 in Isle of Wight County, VA, the son of the late Guy Walter Wells and Virgie Jones Wells. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sallie Brock Wells; son, Eddie Smith of N.C.; sisters, Anna Totoritis, Louise Sexton, Bernice Cook and Wilma Lee Slayton; brothers, Stoney Wells, Guy Wells and Ashton Wells. Mr. Wells was a lifelong resident and farmer in Isle of Wight County. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2 p.m. in Mill Swamp Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 14, 2019