Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Portsmouth, VA
James Parrish Trant Jr.


1923 - 2019
James Parrish Trant Jr. Obituary
James Parrish Trant Jr., a Newport News native, passed away on August 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Jim was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on October 13, 1923 to the late Catherine Butt Trant and James Parrish Trant.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Shepard Trant; his wife, Shirley Edwards Trant; his son, James "Shep" Trant (Peggy); and his sister, Emily Trant Burgwyn. He is survived by his sister, Catherine Sue Trant Hill and his daughter, Jean Trant Saunders. Jim is also survived by his granddaughters, Brooke Hinkle and Amanda Kelly.

A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jim Trant to St Stephen's Episcopal Church, in Newport News, or to the .

Jim's family would like to extend a special thanks to Jewish Family Services for their caring, guidance and support.

Arrangements are in the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019
