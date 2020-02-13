Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sheshene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Peter "Jim" Sheshene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Peter "Jim" Sheshene Obituary
James Peter "Jim" Sheshene, age 70 of Gloucester, died at his home on January 24, 2020. Jim was a Veteran, US Airforce fighter pilot as well as the owner of April Showers. Parents Harry and Elizabeth Sheshene, brothers Paul and Jerry Sheshene preceded him in death. The family will receive friends on Monday February 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home Gloucester Point. Inurnment will be private. In Jim's memory memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -