James Peter "Jim" Sheshene, age 70 of Gloucester, died at his home on January 24, 2020. Jim was a Veteran, US Airforce fighter pilot as well as the owner of April Showers. Parents Harry and Elizabeth Sheshene, brothers Paul and Jerry Sheshene preceded him in death. The family will receive friends on Monday February 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home Gloucester Point. Inurnment will be private. In Jim's memory memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2020