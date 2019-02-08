James Preston (JP) collected his wings on February 1 to fly high and peacefully in eternal skies. JP was born to George and Mildred Morgan on January 13, 1955 as the youngest of four. Through 64 years JP was raised into being a "good ol' boy" who lived to hunt, fish, be "on the Lake," compete with the aim of a sharpshooter at local turkey shoots, cook his infamous pork BBQ and string beans, witness the Earnhardts' race into Victory Lane, and constantly exemplified how to be a loving father to his two sons' Luke and Travis - two treasures of his life. JP graduated from Menchville High in 1973 where he earned all-Peninsula District honors as a star outfielder in baseball and place-kicker in football. After graduating high school JP went on to become a plumbing apprentice and began B&M Plumbing with good friend George Bain. JP leaves behind his sons Luke (Jessica) and Travis Morgan - their mother Cheryl Morgan, granddaughters MacKenzie and Audrie, his brother Buster, life partner Jane Mathews, nieces and nephews and many friends to cherish his memories. JP joins his parents, sister Betty, brother Bill and countless friends in our Lord's home. JP's life will be celebrated Saturday, February 9 at Williams Funeral Home at 4:30 PM in Lawrenceville, VA. There will also be a celebration of life on Saturday, February 16th at 5:00 p.m. at the Plumbers Steamfitters Local Union building located at 7812 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23607. In lieu of flowers, you can be so kind to send donations to Luke Morgan to help cover memorial expenses at 759 April Lane, Newport News 23601. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary