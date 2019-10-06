Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
James R. "Jim" Albert


1931 - 2019
James R. "Jim" Albert Obituary
Jim, "Buddy" to family, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born in Washington DC, on March 14, 1931, and was a native of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Jim moved to Newport News in 1959 and was a civil service employee at Fort Eustis as a Communication Supervisor, retiring after 36 years. He served in the Navy and Naval Reserve from 1953 to 1959. Jim was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was the Sunday School Director and a member of the choir. Previously, he attended and was active at Parkview Baptist Church where he assisted with the youth choir and was the Training Union Director.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genevieve W. Albert; two daughters, Debra Harris (Bob) and Susan Piercy (Larry); grandchildren, David and Brian Piercy and Paul, Jason and Corey Sparrow, and Lara Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family extends their gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff of Riverside Hospice, especially Kathy and Omeka.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019
