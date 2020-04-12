|
James R. Beilstein, retired attorney and arbitrator, age 81, passed away at Sentara Regional Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia from the effects of the COVID-19 virus on March 21st. Son of the late Ralph and Stella (Neiley) Beilstein of Pittsburgh, PA, beloved husband of 57 years of Marcee (Ammend); father of James (Kathleen) of Westerville, OH and Darren of Williamsburg; grandfather of Nathan, Brandon, Gillian, Abigail, and Evan; and brother of Robert of Florida and Paul of Arizona. James was a graduate of Lehigh University and the University
of Pittsburgh School of Law. He practiced law in Pittsburgh as a partner of Morehead & Knox and resigned to serve full time as a labor arbitrator on the Board of Arbitration of US Steel and the United Mine Workers. While in Pittsburgh he also served as President of the Hidden Valley Home Owners Association in Somerset, PA. He retired and moved to Williamsburg where he served as President of the Ford's Colony Home Owners' Association for two consecutive terms. James and Marcee were avid travelers and enjoyed cruises throughout the world in retirement. In addition, he enjoyed bowling and golfing. James also served as an officer in the United States Navy. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020