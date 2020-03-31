Home

Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-9500
James R. Clarke Sr.

James R. Clarke Sr. Obituary
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, James R. Clarke, Sr. entered eternal rest. He was a lifelong resident of Isle of Wight County and member of Mt Sinai Baptist Church in Ivor. He is survived by his wife Ethel Clarke, and three children, James R. Clarke, Jr., Terry T. Clarke, and Anita D. Clarke, one sister, Cleopatra Savedge, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Shivers Funeral Chapel Smithfield, VA. Other services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2020
