James R. Mitchell
James (Jim) R. Mitchell, 84, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at home with his family. As with everything in his life, he left this world with grit and humor. All who knew him will miss his endless stories, ingenuity, and unconditional love!

He is survived by his two sons James D. Mitchell and wife Mary Rose Hirsh, Jon K. Mitchell and his wife Cheri, and daughter Susan L. Moore and her husband Bob; as well as his grandchildren Michelle L. Rioux, Michael S. Williams and Meagan L. Williams. He is further survived by his siblings, Catherine L. (Kay) Doyle and her husband John of Seabrook Beach, N.H. and Frances M. (Fran) Monroe of Newburyport, MA and one brother Donald D. Mitchell and his wife Nancy of West Newbury, MA along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen L. Mitchell, his father Gordon P. Mitchell, Sr., his mother Catherine L. Mitchell, brothers Gordon P. Mitchell, Jr., Raymond S. Mitchell and Frederick H. Mitchell.

The Mitchell family believes that mourning and the celebration of one's life are done on each individual's own terms. The deceased requested that no formal services be held in observance of his passing. He will be interred with his wife Karen at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be registered at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
