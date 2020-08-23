Jim Soyars, 78, of Port Royal, VA, formerly of Houston, TX, departed this world unexpectedly on July 26, a victim of COVID. Born in Newport News to Fleetwood Soyars and Hazel "Jackie" Davis. He grew up in Hilton and graduated from Warwick HS. He attended the Univ. of Miami and William and Mary. His early professional career started at Newport News Shipbuilding in the nuclear area. Later he found himself married having 2 children, the owner of a Thoroughbred racehorse farm. He excelled in many careers: real estate, insurance, horse racing and later found his niche traveling the world as a Senior Procurement Manager/Contracts Specialist for the US Govt, Bechtel and KBR. After a divorce from his first wife, he met the love of his life, Roberta Mostert, a world-renowned Astrologist, spending almost 40 years together. Jim loved to travel, exploring cultures and studying the religions of the world. He lived many years in South Africa with Roberta. Jim loved life and lived it to the fullest. His favorite hobbies were playing or watching sports and astrology. He enjoyed telling stories of his travels, life experiences and never ever met a stranger - a true social butterfly. During his career, he met and continued to support many, many friends from abroad. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by daughter, Monica Chenault (Rick) of Port Royal; son, "Rob" Soyars of Denver, CO; brother, David Soyars (Barbara) of Newport News; 3 grandchildren: Jessica Quisenberry, Magdalena Schmidt (Chris) and James Soyars III; 3 great grandchildren: Alexander Schmidt, James Soyars and Asheton Soyars; a niece, Sarah Soyars and a nephew, Brandon Soyars (April). He was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother, Woody Soyars; and his wife, Roberta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store