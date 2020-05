Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Jimmy" Reynolds, Jr. went to his heavenly home on May 6, 2020. He was born on January 31st, 1961 and was the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. James T. Reynolds, Sr. Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. from 2pm-6pm. Private service will be held by family.



