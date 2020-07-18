1/1
James S. (Jim/Buck) Morris
James S. (Jim/Buck) Morris went home to be with his lord Friday 7/10/2020.

James was predeceased by his daughter Melissa G. Ardis, his parents Patrick and Tempie Lee Morris and sister Georgia Hunter. He is survived by his wife Addis, sons Michael (Terri) and Duane (Janet) Morris. Four grandchildren Angela, Patrick, Trevor Ardis and Kyle Morris. Five great grandchildren Jason, Nathaniel, Baily, Azura Ardis and Decker Morris. One sister Margorie Brown.

James was a proud member of the 26-person graduating class of Kenly High School, 1952, Kenly, NC. After high school James was admitted to the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School graduating in 1956, earning the Niels Christianson Craftsmanship Award as a Shipfitter. James rose through the ranks at NNS and retired as Director of Construction Aircraft Carriers (responsible for steel erection and preparation for launch) in 1997.

James will be remembered for his quick wit and his true love for people. From his Sunday School Class at Liberty Baptist Church, his many years of coaching at Northampton Little League and his special love of fishing with family and friends. Whether it was bass fishing on his pond in NC or fishing offshore for marlin and tuna on his boat the "Addis Mae," he enjoyed life and tried to glorify the Lord in all that he did.

A memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Va. on Monday July 27, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Face mask and social distancing will be required at the Church.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
July 16, 2020
Mike and family,
My thoughts and prayers go out to you at this time. May God bless you and comfort you.
Greg Howell
July 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
