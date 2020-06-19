James Samuel Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Sam" Samuel Smith, Jr., 71, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he attended Kecoughtan High School until 1966. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War. Sam then worked a short while at Newport News Shipyard before Joining the Hampton Police Department in 1971. He retired as a Lieutenant from HPD in 1999.

Sam was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Smith. He is survived by his children, Kenneth Smith, James S. Smith, III, Jessica Rock, Ryan Smith and David Smith; girlfriend, Rose Leggett; siblings, Linda Casey, Allen Smith, Steve Smith and Kevin Smith; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 PM Saturday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
June 18, 2020
Worked with sam at TIME PAWN learned a lot from him in a short time...always a funny joking guy. Could play that guitar & Loved Elvis .
Rest in peace buddy
Randy W Dixon Sr
Randy Dixon
Friend
June 18, 2020
Went to school with Sam and worked with the HFD when he worked at the HPD. Was a great person and had humor to beat the band. He was an honest man who always did right in everything he achieved. He will be sorely missed by me and all of his classmates.
Jack Hodges
June 18, 2020
Great friend growing up ! Many memories.....
Russell Schaffer
Friend
June 18, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
A. Marine
June 18, 2020
I never really worked for Sam, But I knew Sam very well. I enjoyed our talks, when we could, I respected his advice, and his humor. RIP Sam. Prayers to the Family.
Barry & Sylvia Betts
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Ryan and David,
Very sorry to learn of your Dad's passing. What an impressive service career he had with the marines and then Hampton PD. When my girls and I were carjacked that evening, your Dad was on duty and came to the scene.
Losing a parent can be so hard...keep your memories close to your heart...they will help you through the days ahead. Thinking of you both and uplifting you in prayer. ❤
Cynthia Mesic
Friend
June 17, 2020
Will miss you so much and will love you for the rest of my life.your Rose.
Rose Leggett
Significant_other
June 17, 2020
Rest in Eternal peace Sam. Will miss you so much. Ill also miss your music and your old movies, lol. You suffer no more, but your absence in your family will leave a trail of broken hearts. Prayers for your family who loved you so much.
Sonya Lindley
Friend
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
Gonna miss you dad, you were my best friend since day 1. Wont be the same without you! Feel really blessed for the time we shared together. - Much love David
David Smith
Son
June 17, 2020
So sorry to read this this morning. I went to school with Sam and worked for Hampton Fire Dept during his years with the HPD. A good man will be missed by many.
James Cross
June 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Charlotte Smith
Family
June 17, 2020
I knew James as Sam We worked together a few times and I remember the time. . .Oh better not tell that story. Our Condolences to Family & Friends Rest in Peace Sam ~ Mike & Teri Brewer FOP [] HPD [] LEO
Mike n Teri Brewer
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved