Worked with sam at TIME PAWN learned a lot from him in a short time...always a funny joking guy. Could play that guitar & Loved Elvis .
Rest in peace buddy
Randy W Dixon Sr
James "Sam" Samuel Smith, Jr., 71, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he attended Kecoughtan High School until 1966. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War. Sam then worked a short while at Newport News Shipyard before Joining the Hampton Police Department in 1971. He retired as a Lieutenant from HPD in 1999.
Sam was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Smith. He is survived by his children, Kenneth Smith, James S. Smith, III, Jessica Rock, Ryan Smith and David Smith; girlfriend, Rose Leggett; siblings, Linda Casey, Allen Smith, Steve Smith and Kevin Smith; and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 PM Saturday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 19, 2020.