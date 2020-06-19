Ryan and David,

Very sorry to learn of your Dad's passing. What an impressive service career he had with the marines and then Hampton PD. When my girls and I were carjacked that evening, your Dad was on duty and came to the scene.

Losing a parent can be so hard...keep your memories close to your heart...they will help you through the days ahead. Thinking of you both and uplifting you in prayer. ❤

Cynthia Mesic

Friend